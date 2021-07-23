SSC Confirms Tuatara Never Got Over 300mph

The path to the fastest production car in the world is a long and complicated one. Automakers like Ferrari and McLaren have done it, but lately, the record-breakers we've seen are from even smaller outfits like Koenigsegg, Rimac (which is not as small anymore), Hennessey, and Bugatti, which ran past 300 mph in a special Chiron, which became the for-sale Chiron Super Sport 300+. But the current Guinness record holder is the SSC Tuatara, which holds a two-way top speed of 282.9 mph. You need a two-way speed to enter the Guinness Book, which averages out for wind and slope.