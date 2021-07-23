Cancel
SSC Confirms Tuatara Never Got Over 300mph

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an Instagram post, SSC said it was ‘truly heartbroken’ not to break the 300mph barrier in its controversial top speed run last year. SSC shocked a lot of people when it claimed its Tuatara hypercar had hit 331mph on a top-speed test last year. As you’ll probably remember, its authenticity was questioned by several high-profile YouTubers, who suspected that the Tuatara hadn’t reached that incredible headline figure based on comparing its run with the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssc North America#E85#Gearbox
SSC Admits It Didn't Hit 300 MPH In The Tuatara

The path to the fastest production car in the world is a long and complicated one. Automakers like Ferrari and McLaren have done it, but lately, the record-breakers we've seen are from even smaller outfits like Koenigsegg, Rimac (which is not as small anymore), Hennessey, and Bugatti, which ran past 300 mph in a special Chiron, which became the for-sale Chiron Super Sport 300+. But the current Guinness record holder is the SSC Tuatara, which holds a two-way top speed of 282.9 mph. You need a two-way speed to enter the Guinness Book, which averages out for wind and slope.
SSC Admits Its Tuatara Hypercar Never Went Above 300 MPH

American hypercar company SSC shocked the world when it announced that its flagship Tuatara had achieved 331 mph, setting a world record with a two-way average peak speed of 316 mph. That catapulted the Tuatara into public consciousness, proving it could outrun even the mind-bending Bugatti Chiron. There's just one catch: That 331-mph run never happened.
Motor1.com

SSC North America Admits Tuatara Did Not Reach 301 MPH, Let Alone 331 MPH

SSC North America made the headlines in October 2020 with its Tuatara, a hypercar it claimed hit unprecedented speeds for a road-going production car. Per the official announcement, the Ultimate Aero's spiritual successor reached 301.07 mph (484.53 km/h) in one direction and 331.15 mph (532.93 km/h) in the other, averaging 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h).
SSC officially owns up to its failed October top speed attempt

SSC acknowledged Wednesday that its Tuatara supercar did not reach the speed claimed by the company in October when it allegedly obliterated the Koenigsegg Agera RS's then-record with a 316.11-mph run. While SSC didn't outright apologize or completely explain the error, nor did the company reveal the Tuatara's true top speed from last year's run, the small supercar builder's Instagram post is the first public admission that all was not as it seemed in the fall.
