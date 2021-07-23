SSC Confirms Tuatara Never Got Over 300mph
In an Instagram post, SSC said it was ‘truly heartbroken’ not to break the 300mph barrier in its controversial top speed run last year. SSC shocked a lot of people when it claimed its Tuatara hypercar had hit 331mph on a top-speed test last year. As you’ll probably remember, its authenticity was questioned by several high-profile YouTubers, who suspected that the Tuatara hadn’t reached that incredible headline figure based on comparing its run with the Koenigsegg Agera RS.www.carthrottle.com
