Weld County scoops up last piece of the Grainery site

GREELEY — Weld County is now the owner of a 102-acre parcel on O Street, a site that was the final portion of the Grainery site available for sale. The Grainery was planned in the early 2010s as mixed-use development on nearly 700 acres at the former Monfort Inc. feedlots and headquarters west of U.S. Highway 85, but the property’s owners, a group of Colorado Springs investors called Greeley Land Fund LLC, ultimately opted to sell off portions of the site piecemeal to users such as Hungenberg Produce Co. and a subsidiary of Western Oilfields Supply Co.