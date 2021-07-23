Cancel
Weld County, CO

Weld County scoops up last piece of the Grainery site

By Lucas High
bizwest.com
 8 days ago

GREELEY — Weld County is now the owner of a 102-acre parcel on O Street, a site that was the final portion of the Grainery site available for sale. The Grainery was planned in the early 2010s as mixed-use development on nearly 700 acres at the former Monfort Inc. feedlots and headquarters west of U.S. Highway 85, but the property’s owners, a group of Colorado Springs investors called Greeley Land Fund LLC, ultimately opted to sell off portions of the site piecemeal to users such as Hungenberg Produce Co. and a subsidiary of Western Oilfields Supply Co.

