Pilot Point, TX

After consecutive trips to the region final, Pilot Point will have high hopes again in 2021

Buy Now Pilot Point’s Aydon Cox runs the ball for a first down in the second quarter of the game against Brock on Sept. 27, 2019, in Pilot Point. DRC file photo

Over the last two years, Pilot Point has been one of the most consistent teams in the Denton area.

The Bearcats have made back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A Division I Region I final, going a combined 22-6 in that span. Pilot Point fell to eventual state champion Tuscola Jim Ned in the fourth round of playoffs last year, and the Bearcats are poised to make yet another run in 2021.

One of the major reasons is the return of Texas A&M commit Ish Harris, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2020 Impact Player of the Year. A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Harris ran for 1,784 yards and 18 touchdowns on 266 carries, earning District 4-3A Division I Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Defensively, he made 44 tackles and intercepted five passes.

Pilot Point did graduate starting quarterback Max Hollar and linebacker Jay Cox, but with Harris and others, the Bearcats still have plenty of talent at their disposal.

To begin its upcoming campaign, Pilot Point will head north to Oklahoma and take on Plainview. The Bearcats then return home in Week 2 for a showdown with Fort Worth All Saints.

Following Pilot Point’s Week 3 bye, the Bearcats will welcome in powerhouse Gunter. The Tigers won the 2019 3A Division II title and were a state semifinalist last season.

The Bearcats then begin District 4-3A Division I play on the road at Peaster on Sept. 24, beginning a stretch of seven league games.

Pilot Point’s 4-3A slate will culminate at home against Brock on Nov. 5 in a game that could easily decide the district championship. The Bearcats beat the Eagles 20-14 in 2019 on their way to the district title, but fell to Brock a few months later in the region final.

All of Pilot Point’s upcoming regular season games are slated for 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point 2021 football schedule

Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 27)

Pilot Point at Plainview, OK

Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)

Pilot Point vs. Fort Worth All Saints

Week 3

Open

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)

Pilot Point vs. Gunter

Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 24)

Pilot Point at Peaster

Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)

Pilot Point at Bowie

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)

Pilot Point vs. Paradise

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 15)

Pilot Point at Whitesboro

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)

Pilot Point vs. Ponder

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)

Pilot Point at Boyd

Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)

Pilot Point vs. Brock

ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
