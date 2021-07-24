Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ryan Suter reportedly drawing interest from Islanders, Bruins

By Zach Leach
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTQKM_0b6FqOny00
Ryan Suter is going to be one of the hottest commodities on the free-agent market. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

There was no doubt that veteran defenseman Ryan Suter was going to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild. While it's fair for the Wild to be hesitant about paying the 36-year-old more than $7.5M for four more seasons, especially with cap and expansion draft concerns compounding the issue, Suter’s buyout is not an indictment on his play. Suter showed some decline this season, seeing a 13-year low in time on ice and points per game. However, those marks were still impressive at 22:11 per night and an 82-game pace of 28 points. Add in his experience and leadership, and Suter is one of the more valuable names available on the open market.

Two teams that just recently battled in the postseason, the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, are back at it off the ice, as The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reports that the clubs are competing for Suter’s services. Boston has been looking for a competent top-pair defenseman who can skate with Charlie McAvoy for several years, and that weakness was further exposed this season with the departure of Zdeno Chara. The Islanders just traded away the veteran leader of their defense and a top-four left-hander in Nick Leddy. Both contenders could use Suter in a major way, and each seems like attractive landing spots for the veteran.

Surprisingly, both teams can engage in a bidding war for Suter as well. The Bruins were under the salary cap this season right up until acquiring Taylor Hall at the trade deadline. Even after re-signing Hall, the Bruins still have their two largest contracts — that of David Krejci and Tuukka Rask — coming off the books this summer. Both could re-sign, but neither at the full amount, leaving more than enough space to add Suter at his asking price. Meanwhile, the Islanders have gone from cap crisis to comfortable flexibility in no time, with Leddy, Andrew Ladd and Jordan Eberle all out the door, leaving behind newfound space.

While New York and Boston might be in the lead in the race for Suter, Shinzawa notes that they are not alone. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are also considered to be contenders for the veteran, each looking to replace a recent departure on the left side — Ryan Graves and Jamie Oleksiak, respectively. There are certainly other team in the mix as well. Where Suter ultimately lands could be a domino that affects the rest of the free-agent blue-line market.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

265
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Jamie Oleksiak
Person
Andrew Ladd
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Jordan Eberle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#The Boston Bruins#Athletic#The Colorado Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLFanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLFanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Bruins looking to trade Jake DeBrusk

Earlier in the year NHL trade rumors were floating around that the Boston Bruins were looking at trading Jake DeBrusk. At the NHL trade deadline the Vancouver Canucks had interest in a trade but nothing ever materialized. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting DeBrusk was healthy scratched multiple...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Krejci Walks Away From Bruins?

Just a little bit before free agency opened there was a report that forward David Krejci had re-signed with the Boston Bruins. However as free agency came and went and nothing happened, not a word about the Krejci contract. Now a couple of days after and Krejci is officially a...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLFanSided

Bruins Free Agency: Two ex-Bruins sign with longtime rival

So far this offseason, the Boston Bruins have made some interesting moves. They elected to go with a lesser-known, bottom-pairing defenseman in Derek Forbort instead of one of the big names in Ryan Suter or Keith Yandle. Ultimately, I think general manager Don Sweeney made to correct choice here, going with the younger, more physical defenseman.
NHLaudacy.com

Bruins reportedly expected to 'approach' Ryan Getzlaf in free agency

The rumors and reports keep on rolling, and here's a new one involving the Bruins. According to multiple reports, the Bruins are expected to show interest in free-agent center Ryan Getzlaf. Sportsnet radio host Nick Alberga was the first to report that the Bruins and Nashville Predators are "teams to...
NHLchatsports.com

Did the Bruins Make the Wrong Move?

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 23: Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney meets with the media following the NHL general managers meetings at the Bellagio Las Vegas on June 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) It’s safe to say that Boston Bruins general manager Don...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Ryan Suter’s New Contract Is Proof the Wild Made A Mistake

Bill Guerin has made it clear that he doesn’t regret buying out Ryan Suter. It’s easy to believe him. There’s nothing to suggest the contrary, and every move he has made so far has been well calculated. But it is still perplexing that he decided to move on from a player who can still hold his own on the first pair. Suter is obviously on the decline, but he’s still a solid defenseman who most teams would desire, even at 36 years old.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's big mistake with Zach Parise and Ryan Suter? There wasn't one

The Fourth of July fireworks came without the grand payoff — a parade. That's the Wild's disappointing reality, and in it is a lesson for the Twin Cities sports market: Don't be scared to go for it, even if the outcome fails to deliver the dream envisioned. The Wild executed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy