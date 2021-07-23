DOJ secures conviction in 2018 double murder
Prosecutors have secured the conviction of a Newport man in 2018 double murder committed near Prices Corner. Glenford Blackwood was found guilty of two counts of Murder First Degree after prosecutors showed that he had murdered Doris Dorsey, 15, and Vincent DiMenco, 36. Blackwood was also found guilty on two charges of Attempted Murder for firing at both of Dorsey’s parents, along with four counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.www.witn22.org
Comments / 3