DC fans are only a few weeks away from finally getting to see The Suicide Squad, which got some exciting early reactions at the first press screening earlier this week. The movie will feature the return of some fan-favorite characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. However, you don't need to watch the first movie to understand the new installment, which was helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. There are plenty of new characters to look forward to, including King Shark, who is being voiced by iconic action star Sylvester Stallone. We've seen some fun custom King Shark toys since the casting news was announced, but now Gunn is showing off some official merch from Hot Toys.