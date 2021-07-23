Enrique Hernandez

The Madison man who threatened law enforcement during an incident at a Madison convenience store last year will be spending time in the state penitentiary. 35-year-old Benjamin Hernandez was sentenced Friday in Lake County Circuit Court on one count of Aggravated Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer and also for being a habitual offender. Hernandez had pleaded guilty to the charges last month as part of a plea agreement with the state, in which several other of the charges against him were dismissed.
A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
A ‘star’ witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial just blew the entire case for the prosecution, after he admitted to pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse before the teen shot his bicep off. “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your...
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
As Ahmaud Arbery lay dead in the middle of the street in a pool of his own blood, Greg McMichael—a white man now charged with murder—referred to the slain 25-year-old Black man as an “a—hole,” according to testimony Tuesday. Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry, who was one of the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal.
By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood.
As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly.
Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Accused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday.
Clark’s new attorney, David Drwencke, said Clark had video issues with Zoom during the hearing again on Monday. This was the third time Clark has been able to work her new phone during court.
A judge said if Clark continues having problems, she will have to show up in person. She is due back in court Jan. 12.
When CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first met Clark, she was the star of a private ceremony where she was being sworn in as...
An Augusta mother was arrested last week for taking her teenage son into Glenn Hills Middle School to fight a classmate, authorities said. Leschia Casanova, 30, of Augusta, was charged Nov. 10 with disrupting public school, criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of dependency of a minor. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
In July 2020, Sgt. Javier Esqueda of the Joliet Police Department reportedly shared with the media exposing how police officers treated Eric Lurry, a Black man who died in police custody. Now, he's facing charges and has been ousted by the Joliet Police Officer’s Association.
A trans woman was placed in a San Diego jail cell with three men—and one of them assaulted her so “viciously” that he broke her jaw, forcing her to wear dentures, a lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges. The woman, Kristina Frost, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail...
According to the court documents, the 60-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for staging fake break in and murdering her husband nine years ago. Prosecutors said the defendant rejected an earlier plea deal that would have freed her. They also said that she benefited from a life insurance policy in the wake of her husband’s death. She was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty at trial of first-degree murder and armed criminal action three weeks ago.
Foster mom commits suicide before her arrest for child abuse and murder.Facebook/Latricia Thomas. A Tennessee woman, suspected of killing and abusing her 2-year-old foster son, was found dead from an apparent suicide, Crime Online reported. Deborah Barnes was facing a criminal homicide and child abuse charges for two-year-old Vincent Carter's death. Before the Chattanooga police could arrest her, she took her life.
A Hephzibah man was impaired when he struck a driver who was unloading his vehicle in a local neighborhood, leaving the victim in a coma with bleeding to the brain, authorities said. Farrell Crawford, 66, of the 100 block of Fox Den Road, Hephzibah, was charged Nov. 8 with DUI,...
