Enrique Hernandez

By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly. Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO