Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi father, son each sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison on drug charges

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pni8_0b6Fl7hp00

A Mississippi father and son were both sentenced Friday (July 23) to more than 14 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, of Mount Olive, sold methamphetamine to an individual on multiple occasions in August of 2019 and both were found to be in possession of additional methamphetamine during a search of their respective residences on July 23, 2020.

Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Brad Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced the verdict in a news release Friday.

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury and both pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, dubbed “Operation: Bulldog,” which began as an operation targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in south Mississippi. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha D. Middleton prosecuted the case.

Comments / 18

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Mississippi#Prison#Organized Crime#Dea#Ocdetf
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Inside the courtroom at the Union County Courthouse on Friday, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne admitted to killing Dominique Clayton while she slept and was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings ended a 26-month wait for justice by the Clayton Family and helped bring closure after Clayton was...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force during traffic stop arrest

A former officer with the Meridian Police Department has pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a man during a vehicle stop and arrest. According to court documents and statements made in court, Daniel Starks of Meridian shoved the victim twice as he was getting handcuffed by another officer and then unlawfully used his taser against the victim, even though the victim was compliant and handcuffed. As a result of the tasing, the victim immediately fell to the ground and groaned in pain, his hands restrained behind his back and unable to break his fall. While the victim was still on the ground, Starks pointed the taser at him and demanded that he stand up or else he would be tased again.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi high school teacher accused of enticing male student will not serve jail time

A former Lafayette High School teacher will not serve jail time after being charged with a felony sex crime three years ago. According to court documents filed earlier this month, Molly Wray had her court case retired after Lafayette County Circuit Court judge Kent Smith granted a motion made by the state. The condition of the order is subject to Wray serving five years of good behavior effective on the date of the order being signed, according to the document.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers. Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Multiple county search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect ends with arrest at Mississippi state park

A Mississippi man described as being “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody and in arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death. Lee County Sheriff Office deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 28) at Tombigbee State Park.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Elderly Mississippi woman, her son found shot to death; police searching for the victim’s grandson for questioning

Criminal investigators are searching for a Mississippi man after they found the man’s grandmother and her son shot to death. Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies told the media that they were looking for Harry Hylander and seek to talk with him about the murders of Hylander’s grandmother, Sarah Hylander, 83, and her son, David Hylander, 60.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man wanted for questioning in death of his grandmother, her son hospitalized after being taken into custody by Mississippi deputies

The man Mississippi police have been searching for to question about the deaths of his grandmother and her son has been taken into custody. WAPT in Jackson reports that Harry Hylander was taken into custody overnight at a Clinton hotel by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton and Byram police departments assisted deputies in the capture.

Comments / 18

Community Policy