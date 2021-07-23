Kandy Sisco

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
Shantel Arnold said she was attacked by three local boys in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, but that her most serious injuries weren't caused until a sheriff's deputy arrived, grabbed her by her hair and repeatedly slammed her head into the pavement.
As Ahmaud Arbery lay dead in the middle of the street in a pool of his own blood, Greg McMichael—a white man now charged with murder—referred to the slain 25-year-old Black man as an “a—hole,” according to testimony Tuesday. Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry, who was one of the...
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
With the continuation of The Star Report’s Alpo Martinez marathon hilariously happening, information has emerged from the vaults. Through former FBI agent Daniel Reilly, something was revealed regarding Alpo Martinez’s alleged private life. Troi ‘Star’ Torain found the story of the former Drug Kingpin and feared serial killer, shedding light...
More than four years after the brutal abuse, torture, and ultimate death of Ollie the Pit Bull, his abuser has finally admitted to his crimes—but not before a plea deal that reduced his possible 170-year sentence to just 10 years behind bars. Since he’s already served four years, Ollie’s killer could walk free in just six more.
An Augusta mother was arrested last week for taking her teenage son into Glenn Hills Middle School to fight a classmate, authorities said. Leschia Casanova, 30, of Augusta, was charged Nov. 10 with disrupting public school, criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of dependency of a minor. All three charges are misdemeanors.
