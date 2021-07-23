CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Heather Reynolds

augustacrime.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleA new print edition of The Jail Report has been delivered to...

augustacrime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sex#The Jail Report#Bond Disposition
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Grandmother requests custody of Heather Mack’s daughter

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The paternal grandmother of Heather Mack’s daughter wants custody of the young girl as the ‘suitcase murder’ investigation into her parents unfolds. “She’s going to need a lot of therapy,” Kia Walker told NewsNation Prime. “And I would love to have the opportunity to guide her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Beast

Pregnant Woman Sent Frantic Texts to Friend Just Before Murder

A pregnant woman in Texas sent a series of ominous texts to friends and family minutes before she was fatally shot in the face in the middle of a street. Authorities in Houston are now searching for 25-year-old Cavanna Smith’s boyfriend, who they believe murdered her last month soon after finding out that she was pregnant.
HOUSTON, TX
augustacrime.com

Glenn Hills Mother Hunts Down Son’s Classmate at School & Encourages Fight

An Augusta mother was arrested last week for taking her teenage son into Glenn Hills Middle School to fight a classmate, authorities said. Leschia Casanova, 30, of Augusta, was charged Nov. 10 with disrupting public school, criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of dependency of a minor. All three charges are misdemeanors.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Charade: Accused Serial Scammer Candace Clark Runs Into Phone Problems Again During Virtual Court Hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Accused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday. Clark’s new attorney, David Drwencke, said Clark had video issues with Zoom during the hearing again on Monday. This was the third time Clark has been able to work her new phone during court. A judge said if Clark continues having problems, she will have to show up in person. She is due back in court Jan. 12. When CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first met Clark, she was the star of a private ceremony where she was being sworn in as...
CHICAGO, IL
katzenworld.co.uk

Youths Threaten to ‘Burn’ Terrified Kitten at Hendre Lake

A dog walker stepped in to rescue the black and white male kitten after hearing ‘distressed noises’ coming from a bag. A kitten is recovering from a terrifying ordeal after a member of the public said she saw three boys threatening to ‘burn’ him at Hendre Lake in St Mellons.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

A police officer is killed in action, and a civilian panel outrageously recommends her suspension

Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy