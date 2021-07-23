Heather Reynolds

A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
A ‘star’ witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial just blew the entire case for the prosecution, after he admitted to pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse before the teen shot his bicep off. “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your...
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The paternal grandmother of Heather Mack’s daughter wants custody of the young girl as the ‘suitcase murder’ investigation into her parents unfolds. “She’s going to need a lot of therapy,” Kia Walker told NewsNation Prime. “And I would love to have the opportunity to guide her...
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
A pregnant woman in Texas sent a series of ominous texts to friends and family minutes before she was fatally shot in the face in the middle of a street. Authorities in Houston are now searching for 25-year-old Cavanna Smith’s boyfriend, who they believe murdered her last month soon after finding out that she was pregnant.
More than four years after the brutal abuse, torture, and ultimate death of Ollie the Pit Bull, his abuser has finally admitted to his crimes—but not before a plea deal that reduced his possible 170-year sentence to just 10 years behind bars. Since he’s already served four years, Ollie’s killer could walk free in just six more.
As Ahmaud Arbery lay dead in the middle of the street in a pool of his own blood, Greg McMichael—a white man now charged with murder—referred to the slain 25-year-old Black man as an “a—hole,” according to testimony Tuesday. Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry, who was one of the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal.
An Augusta mother was arrested last week for taking her teenage son into Glenn Hills Middle School to fight a classmate, authorities said. Leschia Casanova, 30, of Augusta, was charged Nov. 10 with disrupting public school, criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of dependency of a minor. All three charges are misdemeanors.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Accused serial scammer Candace Clark ran into yet another phone problem during a virtual court hearing on Monday.
Clark’s new attorney, David Drwencke, said Clark had video issues with Zoom during the hearing again on Monday. This was the third time Clark has been able to work her new phone during court.
A judge said if Clark continues having problems, she will have to show up in person. She is due back in court Jan. 12.
When CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first met Clark, she was the star of a private ceremony where she was being sworn in as...
A dog walker stepped in to rescue the black and white male kitten after hearing ‘distressed noises’ coming from a bag. A kitten is recovering from a terrifying ordeal after a member of the public said she saw three boys threatening to ‘burn’ him at Hendre Lake in St Mellons.
Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
A trans woman was placed in a San Diego jail cell with three men—and one of them assaulted her so “viciously” that he broke her jaw, forcing her to wear dentures, a lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges. The woman, Kristina Frost, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail...
Comments / 0