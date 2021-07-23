Jamian Trimble

A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
Texas real estate agent and Trump supporter Jenna Ryan - who tweeted after storming Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 that she was “definitely not going to jail” - was sentenced to 60 days behind bars on Thursday. Ryan, who happened to fly to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and...
Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
As Ahmaud Arbery lay dead in the middle of the street in a pool of his own blood, Greg McMichael—a white man now charged with murder—referred to the slain 25-year-old Black man as an “a—hole,” according to testimony Tuesday. Glynn County Police Officer Jeffrey Brandeberry, who was one of the...
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
More than four years after the brutal abuse, torture, and ultimate death of Ollie the Pit Bull, his abuser has finally admitted to his crimes—but not before a plea deal that reduced his possible 170-year sentence to just 10 years behind bars. Since he’s already served four years, Ollie’s killer could walk free in just six more.
R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
A ‘star’ witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial just blew the entire case for the prosecution, after he admitted to pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse before the teen shot his bicep off. “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your...
Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Penn State student whose body was found Friday morning.Justine Gross, of Summit, NJ, was last seen Wednesday night and reported missing Thursday night, StateCollege.com reports.Police said Gross' death was accidental in nature and the Centre …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a little more than 60 minutes on Saturday, Baltimore City Police say an armed suspect went to three separate locations and shot three victims. Authorities said the first shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., but within an hour, three were shot and two of those were fatal.
A pregnant woman in Texas sent a series of ominous texts to friends and family minutes before she was fatally shot in the face in the middle of a street. Authorities in Houston are now searching for 25-year-old Cavanna Smith’s boyfriend, who they believe murdered her last month soon after finding out that she was pregnant.
Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is asking the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to get involved in helping her collect over a million dollars she claims he owes her per a court order. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole Young’s legal team filed a writ of execution against Dre seeking to collect $1.5 million they claim to be owed.
June Walker, a 65-year old woman from Detroit, Michigan, finished paying off a rent-to-own house in more than 2 years believing it would be her forever home. But she is now facing eviction after apparently being a victim of the “fake landlord” scam all along. In January 2019, Walker was...
A trans woman was placed in a San Diego jail cell with three men—and one of them assaulted her so “viciously” that he broke her jaw, forcing her to wear dentures, a lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges. The woman, Kristina Frost, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail...
Comments / 0