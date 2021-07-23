Jamian Trimble

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Society
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
ATLANTA, GA
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Penn State Student, NJ Native Justine Gross Found Dead

Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Penn State student whose body was found Friday morning.Justine Gross, of Summit, NJ, was last seen Wednesday night and reported missing Thursday night, StateCollege.com reports.Police said Gross' death was accidental in nature and the Centre …
SUMMIT, NJ
Daily Beast

Pregnant Woman Sent Frantic Texts to Friend Just Before Murder

A pregnant woman in Texas sent a series of ominous texts to friends and family minutes before she was fatally shot in the face in the middle of a street. Authorities in Houston are now searching for 25-year-old Cavanna Smith’s boyfriend, who they believe murdered her last month soon after finding out that she was pregnant.
HOUSTON, TX
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Pleads With Sheriff’s Department To Help Collect $1.5 Million Owed By Music Mogul In Divorce

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is asking the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to get involved in helping her collect over a million dollars she claims he owes her per a court order. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole Young’s legal team filed a writ of execution against Dre seeking to collect $1.5 million they claim to be owed.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
nationalblackguide.com

Woman Who Thought She Paid Off Her Home is Now Facing Eviction

June Walker, a 65-year old woman from Detroit, Michigan, finished paying off a rent-to-own house in more than 2 years believing it would be her forever home. But she is now facing eviction after apparently being a victim of the “fake landlord” scam all along. In January 2019, Walker was...
DETROIT, MI

