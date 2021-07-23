Marwin Ham

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

shreveportmag.com

Woman shot her husband to death and staged break-in so she would get insurance money in his death; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for staging fake break in and murdering her husband nine years ago. Prosecutors said the defendant rejected an earlier plea deal that would have freed her. They also said that she benefited from a life insurance policy in the wake of her husband’s death. She was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty at trial of first-degree murder and armed criminal action three weeks ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
augustacrime.com

Glenn Hills Mother Hunts Down Son’s Classmate at School & Encourages Fight

An Augusta mother was arrested last week for taking her teenage son into Glenn Hills Middle School to fight a classmate, authorities said. Leschia Casanova, 30, of Augusta, was charged Nov. 10 with disrupting public school, criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of dependency of a minor. All three charges are misdemeanors.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustacrime.com

Hephzibah Drunk Driver Leaves Man in Coma After Wreck

A Hephzibah man was impaired when he struck a driver who was unloading his vehicle in a local neighborhood, leaving the victim in a coma with bleeding to the brain, authorities said. Farrell Crawford, 66, of the 100 block of Fox Den Road, Hephzibah, was charged Nov. 8 with DUI,...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
augustacrime.com

Burke County Suspect is Wanted for Shooting Man in the Foot in Sardis

Burke County authorities are looking for Tanaus Rouse for shooting a man in the foot on Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials and Burke County EMA responded to the 600 block of Girard Avenue in Sardis in reference to a person shot. Deputies and investigators rendered aid to the victim and quickly obtain the identity of the 20-year-old offender Rouse.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
augustacrime.com

Harlem High Student Smears Feces on Car of Girl Who Rejected Him

A Harlem High School student was jailed last Thursday for smearing a classmate’s car with feces. The victim found poop on her car Nov. 4 in the school’s parking lot. A school officer reviewed surveillance footage and identified 17-year-old Thomas Alan Cox as the suspect. He confessed to the crime in a written statement, according to a sheriff’s report.
HARLEM, GA

