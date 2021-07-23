Marwin Ham

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for staging fake break in and murdering her husband nine years ago. Prosecutors said the defendant rejected an earlier plea deal that would have freed her. They also said that she benefited from a life insurance policy in the wake of her husband’s death. She was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty at trial of first-degree murder and armed criminal action three weeks ago.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO