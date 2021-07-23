Cancel
Alexandria Fire Department Graduates 3 Recruit Schools

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria Fire Department Graduates 3 Recruit Schools

For Immediate Release: July 23, 2021

The Alexandria Fire Department officially graduated Recruit School 49 on Thursday, July 22, and Recruit Schools 50 and 51 on Friday, July 23 at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial after postponing the ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AFD welcomed and celebrated 45 new firefighter/EMTs.

City of Alexandria’s Circuit Court Clerk Greg Parks presided over the swearing in during the two ceremonies after remarks from City Manager Mark Jinks, Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker and Fire/EMS Chief Corey Smedley. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Fire Chief Denise Pouget also offered remarks during the July 22 ceremony. AFD and MWAA partnered for recruit school in 2019-2020 bringing recruits from both organizations together for necessary training to become certified firefighters and EMTs.

“It is a privilege and a great honor to look at these recent recruit school graduates with pride,” said Fire/EMS Chief Smedley. “In addition to the rigorous academic curriculum and physical fitness required throughout recruit school, they endured a global pandemic as well. That, in itself, is admirable.”

For media inquiries only, contact Senior Public Information Officer Raytevia Evans at raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.5190.

###

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/123453.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAK7k_0b6FjeLB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRXDC_0b6FjeLB00

