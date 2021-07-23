Missouri Minute: Unemployment claims rise; Atlanta surveillance startup expanding to St. Louis

Missouri’s highest court ruled unanimously in favor of Medicaid expansion Thursday, granting 275,000 Missourians eligibility for health care. The court handed down an opinion stating that a voter-approved plan to increase access to the health care program does not violate the state constitution and should be enacted, despite arguments that the absence of funding in the state budget makes the measure unconstitutional. The case now heads back to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, who originally ruled the measure unconstitutional in June. In jobs news, Missouri saw another jump in unemployment claims for the week ending July 17, nearly doubling from the previous week, to about 11,800. It’s the second time in a row that the state has seen a large increase in claims following weeks of relatively steady reports. Also, St. Louis medical schools appear to be part of a national trend — dubbed by some as the “Fauci effect” — of a large uptick in student applications. While Dr. Anthony Fauci’s time in the spotlight over the course of the pandemic may be part of the cause, admissions officers also believe students see medical school as an increasingly appealing alternative, due to the pandemic’s limits on travel and other activities.