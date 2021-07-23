Predicting the order of finish, championship game following B1G Media Days
B1G Media Days has come to a close in Indianapolis, meaning the next step in the offseason process is fall camp. And our always-insightful predictions, of course. We gave coaches and players a chance to talk about the upcoming season, providing insight as to why each team believes they can win their division this year. But some are in a much better spot than others, no matter how convincing some of the arguments might have been.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0