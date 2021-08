Benfica and Spartak Moscow have combined to win their respective leagues a staggering 59 times, with Benfica capturing 37 Primeira Liga titles in Portugal, while Spartak Moscow has won the Russian Premier League 22 times. However, both sides are coming off disappointing seasons in which they failed to win their league title. Now, both will have to play their way into the UEFA Champions League through qualifying, which continues on Wednesday. You can stream the match on Paramount+.