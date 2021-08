Poppy has announced a new album. On September 24, the metal-pop artist will release Flux, via Sumerian Records. The new album was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, St. Vincent), and Poppy and her band recorded the album live to analog tape in the studio. The first single from the album is the title track, and it’s a catchy, chugging alt-rock/grunge track with a colorful self-directed video, featuring lots of fun animations and Poppy being greeted by a number of quirky cartoon goblins and such. Its otherworldly visuals were designed by Australian artist Pip and Pop. Check it out below.