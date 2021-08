BitPay, a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has announced support for Litecoin in the BitPay Wallet app. Consumers can buy, store, and swap crypto in addition to buying gift cards safely and securely. Businesses using BitPay are now expected to be able to accept Litecoin as a payment method from any wallet. Newegg.com will become the first merchant to accept Litecoin through BitPay. In 2014, Newegg partnered with BitPay to facilitate Bitcoin transactions for Newegg’s customers in the US and later in Canada.