Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County Back In The COVID Red Zone

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant. This has pushed Laurel County back into the red zone, having more than 25 case per 100 thousand people. Laurel County Health Department Executive Director, Mark Hensley, said the county had just two or three per day a few months ago. Hensley added 31 percent of the county is fully vaccinated and more than 60 percent of people older than 65 are fully vaccinated. At the time of this report the county had seen 170 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days and 15 of those were breakthrough cases, but the symptoms are not serious. Some students have been getting vaccinated so they can play sports through the season. Hensley said the recent spike in cases is causing more people to get a vaccine, especially with school starting back in the fall.

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Laurel County, KY
Government
County
Laurel County, KY
Laurel County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Play Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 1

Community Policy