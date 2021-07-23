Laurel County Back In The COVID Red Zone

Laurel County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant. This has pushed Laurel County back into the red zone, having more than 25 case per 100 thousand people. Laurel County Health Department Executive Director, Mark Hensley, said the county had just two or three per day a few months ago. Hensley added 31 percent of the county is fully vaccinated and more than 60 percent of people older than 65 are fully vaccinated. At the time of this report the county had seen 170 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days and 15 of those were breakthrough cases, but the symptoms are not serious. Some students have been getting vaccinated so they can play sports through the season. Hensley said the recent spike in cases is causing more people to get a vaccine, especially with school starting back in the fall.