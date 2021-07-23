Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Black-Owned Brands

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt’s National Tequila Day (July 24) which means this is practically an automatic pass to get your drink on. The spirit is a Mexican staple which can be served straight, with lime and salt, or on the rocks. But why is the drink so synonymous with Mexico? It was first produced in the 16th century close to the Mexican city of Tequila, where it gets its name from. The beverage is made from the blue agave plant, which grows in the red volcanic soil present in the city. In fact, it is recognized as a Mexican designation of origin product in more than 40 countries.

