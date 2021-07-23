Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins Police Arrest Two Suspects in Old Town Firearm Theft

By Maddie Warren
newcountry991.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Collins police were able to track down and arrest two suspects involved in a stolen firearm case on July 16, 2021. According to a press release from Fort Collins Police, the initial investigation was for a vehicle trespass in Old Town where the victim also reported several items stolen from his car. A citizen report came in at the start of the investigation stating two people were seen with a shotgun near Oak Street and Remington Street. With the report from the community member, as well as local area officers reporting hearing the firearms being used, police were able to quickly locate the two suspects: 26-year-old Carlos Lopez and 27-year-old Angel San Roman.

