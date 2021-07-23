Prices of used cars being driven higher, up 10.5% in one month
LANSING, Mich. — A report from the Consumer Price Index shows used cars and trucks are seeing the highest price increase in the United States. The price increase is throwing off used car buyers who know exactly what they are looking for in their next car. Gary Jackson, a Michigan native, said he's been on the search for the right fit for the last two years, partially because of he's not willing to spend more than he thinks the vehicle is worth.wwmt.com
Comments / 0