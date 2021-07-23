Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Summer Camps Schools July 2021 Update

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment addressed COVID-19 safety for the 2021-2022 school year this week, recommending that students younger than twelve — a group that can’t yet be vaccinated — wear facial coverings in classes. But the main school district in Mesa County, which has arguably the worst disease stats of any place in the state, recently announced that masks won’t be required for pupils or staffers regardless of vaccination status. And at a July 21 press conference, Governor Jared Polis admitted that many places will go rogue, given their “different social…