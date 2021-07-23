Navigating My Way Through Life with Migraine

Cancel
Hi! My name is Kim and I have been diagnosed with chronic daily intractable migraine a little over a year and a half ago. Prior to this, I had my first migraine in 2015 after being in a car accident and hitting my head on the steering wheel. It made sense that my head would hurt after that! Who’s head wouldn’t?! Anyway, after seeing a neurologist and my PCP and taking preventive and abortive meds for a year and a half the migraine attacks disappeared completely, leading me to believe it was just a result of the accident.

My migraines tend to follow patterns. The ones triggered by the weather are often easier to abort, last less time, and have fewer side effects. Alternatively, the ones triggered by my hormones are easily much more devastating. They can last for days on end, despite the strongest abortive medications available to patients at home. They usually require darkness, silence, antiemetics, removal of all screens, and excessive amounts of sleep - also known as life has to be put entirely on hold for much more time than I’d like to admit.
