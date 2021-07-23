Navigating My Way Through Life with Migraine
Hi! My name is Kim and I have been diagnosed with chronic daily intractable migraine a little over a year and a half ago. Prior to this, I had my first migraine in 2015 after being in a car accident and hitting my head on the steering wheel. It made sense that my head would hurt after that! Who’s head wouldn’t?! Anyway, after seeing a neurologist and my PCP and taking preventive and abortive meds for a year and a half the migraine attacks disappeared completely, leading me to believe it was just a result of the accident.migraine.com
