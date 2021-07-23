Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail

FOX Carolina
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee has been ordered released on $250 million bail to face charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. Tom Barrack has been charged in New York federal court with using his friendship with Trump to benefit the UAE without disclosing his ties to the U.S. government. The 74-year-old Barrack was arrested in Los Angeles near his home Tuesday. A spokesperson for Barrack said he would plead not guilty. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a Brooklyn, New York, court.

