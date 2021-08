This external storage device from Dynabook and Toshiba has been designed to easily increase storage for your games on the your PC, Xbox and PlayStation systems. Given that it is an external device, it can also be used on the MacOS as well. It’s also quite a small device and measures at 80 x 111 x 13.5mm with a weight of just 149 grams and while it looks quite Spartan with its sleek black aesthetics, it actually feels quite solid in its overall build quality.