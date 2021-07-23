Voice of the Reader; Sweet Buckwater Sound

If you're looking for the joy in town try Buckwater on a Thursday night with mellow jazz by Mel Goot and his trio. Jazz on Main is a musical delight as the pianist riffs and scats and tickles the ivories so tastefully at the heart of a sound to let your mind unwind or set your toe tapping by turns. All that clapping works up an appetite. Try the tuna plate. Peg loved the salad, as well. There's always the pretzel that's bigger than your mouth!