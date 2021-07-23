Cancel
Ronald Jones II Receives Super Bowl Bling

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoJo was pictured showing off his new bling, a symbol of his accomplishments on the football field last season. According to the teams website, "the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV ring contains 15 carats of white diamond and 14 karat yellow and white gold. That's just the beginning. There are special features and storytelling nods to the Buccaneers' 2020 journey throughout the ring's design."

