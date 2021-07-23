Venom set to take on West Texas Warbirds in Lone Star Series championship

The Amarillo Venom will play the West Texas Warbirds in the Lone Star Series Championship this Saturday night at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa. Amarillo dropped the first two games of the regular season to West Texas and will be looking to avenge those losses as they look to claim the title. The Venom have won four straight games since their 65-51 loss on the road to the Warbirds on June 12.