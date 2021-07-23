Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Venom set to take on West Texas Warbirds in Lone Star Series championship

Amarillo Globe-Times
 8 days ago

The Amarillo Venom will play the West Texas Warbirds in the Lone Star Series Championship this Saturday night at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa. Amarillo dropped the first two games of the regular season to West Texas and will be looking to avenge those losses as they look to claim the title. The Venom have won four straight games since their 65-51 loss on the road to the Warbirds on June 12.

www.amarillo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Amarillo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Amarillo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Ector, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
West, TX
Football
West, TX
Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
City
West, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Lone Star Series#Jets#American Football#The Amarillo Venom#The West Texas Warbirds#Artlington Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy