Ten Most Important Buccaneers 2021: No. 2: Shaquil Barrett

Buccaneers’ QB coach Clyde Christensen hopes to continue spending time with rookie QB Kyle Trask this offseason, who is in a unique position to learn from QB Tom Brady. “He’s been hungry,” Christensen said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, we try to get our little extra sessions, him and I. That’ll be a challenge all season. How do we make sure that he develops? How do we make sure that we pour some time into him? And that’ll take some creativity and some effort on everybody’s part. You know, where he doesn’t go into redshirt mode and coast mode knowing that. ‘Hey, maybe my number’s not coming up this year.’ A, you never know that, and B he has to progress this year. That’ll be a challenge for everyone.”