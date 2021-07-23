Cleveland’s New Team Name, Nelson Cruz to the Rays, and Previewing the Weekend’s Action
We react to the breaking news that Cleveland will change its name to the Guardians, beginning next season (1:00). Then, we assess what the Rays’ acquisition of Nelson Cruz means for the AL East race (15:00) before inviting Rodger Sherman on to discuss Olympic baseball and softball (28:00). Finally, we preview White Sox–Brewers, a series loaded with great pitching matchups (52:00).www.theringer.com
