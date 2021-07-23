Cancel
Cleveland’s New Team Name, Nelson Cruz to the Rays, and Previewing the Weekend’s Action

By Michael Baumann
The Ringer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe react to the breaking news that Cleveland will change its name to the Guardians, beginning next season (1:00). Then, we assess what the Rays’ acquisition of Nelson Cruz means for the AL East race (15:00) before inviting Rodger Sherman on to discuss Olympic baseball and softball (28:00). Finally, we preview White Sox–Brewers, a series loaded with great pitching matchups (52:00).

