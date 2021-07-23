Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison school officials explain reasoning for requiring masks this fall

By Site staff
fox47.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison school leaderes say getting kids vaccinated played a role in their decision to require masks for everyone inside school buildings this fall. The district released its COVID safety plans for the fall on Thursday, including requirements for all students and staff to wear masks inside and while on school buses, among other practices. Masks are not required for outdoor activities.

www.fox47.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Madison School#Covid#Mmsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy