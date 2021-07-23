Cancel
Politics

Governor appoints new director of revenue

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592, victoria.eavis@trib.com
Douglas Budget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Mark Gordon appointed a new director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, he announced in a Friday press release. The new director, Brenda Henson, served as administrator of the Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue from 2013 before retiring in March 2020. Before that, she served as Laramie County Assessor.

