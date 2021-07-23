Governor appoints new director of revenue

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) Foundation is pleased to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors. Becky Askins is the vice president of sales and operations for Integrated Systems Inc., a robotics company in Darlington. Wilson White, a 1999 GSSM graduate, is senior director of government affairs and public policy for Google. In addition, the GSSM Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to introduce its 2021-22 officers and committee chairs. Connie Cain, manager of customer service and strategic partnerships for Dominion Energy, is the president of the board. Heather Srulevich, vice president and chief financial officer for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Health Care Division, is the vice president of the board and the chair of the Nominating Committee. Chris Madden, strategic program manager, B2B Development for Michelin North America and the parent of two GSSM graduates, is the treasurer of the board and the chair of the Finance Committee. Cole Dudley, director of industry programs for SCRA, is the secretary of the board and the chair of the Governance Committee. Suzana Cizmic, vice president and commercial plant Manager for Robert Bosch LLC, is the chair of the Annual Fund Committee. Tanuja Garde, corporate vice president of intellectual property and licensing for Raytheon Technologies and a 1991 GSSM graduate, is the chair of the Personnel Committee. The GSSM Foundation advocates for GSSM and provides funds and support to enhance its programs and students’ educational endeavors. The Foundation connects the school with a broad community and showcases GSSM’s contribution to quality of life and economic prosperity of South Carolina and beyond. Since its founding in 1988, the Foundation has provided over $23.5 million to support GSSM students and programs. The Foundation’s funding currently provides financial aid for residential and summer camp students, summer research, and global initiatives.