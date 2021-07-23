Emma Roberts Will “Forever” Be Lea Michele’s Scream Queen During Reunion

At some point or another, we’ve all asked ourselves the same question: Should I get bangs? Bangs are a sure-fire way to totally transform your look, but the required maintenance and awkward grow-out phase deter many from making the chop. Plus, it’s hard to tell if bangs will flatter your face shape until you actually cut them — and then there’s no turning back. Enter: curtain bangs. The face-framing style has become hugely popular as of late, likely due to the fact that it’s a far less intimidating way to try out bangs — and it looks great on pretty much everyone.