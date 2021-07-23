Emma Roberts Will “Forever” Be Lea Michele’s Scream Queen During Reunion

The speed at which a conversation about plastic can divert to babies could break currently held land-speed records. This is a fact I learned while talking to actress Emma Roberts about her recent decision to give up plastics for a week. The reason? “I feel like, especially after having a baby, I just see how much plastic gets used in every part of my house,” she says. And if the prophecy Whitney Houston foretold—that the children are our future—is to come true, Roberts understands that plastic shouldn't have a place in this coming world.
