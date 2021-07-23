How Olympians Change Their Diets In The Weeks Leading Up To The Games

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.