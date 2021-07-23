How Olympians Change Their Diets In The Weeks Leading Up To The Games
With the 2021 summer games in Tokyo quickly (and finally!) approaching, we had to find out how the Team USA athletes achieve their near-superhuman status. We got a bunch of top-notch competitors to share how they stay hydrated, their go-to pre- and post-workout fuel and what they're doing to bring home the gold for the U.S.A. See how their answers differed from Pyeongchang competitors' (slides 9 and onward) answers from interviews we did back in 2018.www.runnersworld.com
