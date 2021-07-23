‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Originally Ended With Cap Fighting a Giant Nazi Robot
Ten years ago, Captain America made his MCU debut with his pinstripe torso and a star on his chest. The world’s first superhero, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had heart long before he got the physical ability to fight for justice, which made him the perfect person to lead the Avengers. But way before universe-shattering calamities like Thanos’ infinity gauntlet or even aliens attacking Earth, Cap was dealing with manageable, small-time evil — ya know, like Nazis.www.slashfilm.com
