Grimmway Farms issues recall on some carrot products
Yavapai County Health Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti says Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of certain carrot products because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The company also recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped or chunk carrots. To date, no illnesses have been linked to the recall. A table with a list of the affected products can be found with this story on our news page at myradioplace.com. If you have purchased any of these items, throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.myradioplace.com
