Grimmway Farms issues recall on some carrot products

Time to check your crisper drawer: There’s been a major recall, and this time, we’re talking about carrots. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a significant recall of six different carrot products, which were all distributed by Grimmway Farms. The southern California-based company issued a voluntary recall after finding that their products may have been contaminated with Salmonella. "The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test," said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby in a statement. "The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available."