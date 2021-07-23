TCU Athletes & NIL: Who are Horned Frogs partnering with?

As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
The Oklahoma Sooners fell flat on their faces against the Baylor Bears. Who is most responsible for the humbling road loss?. As the Oklahoma Sooners stumbled on the road against the Baylor Bears in the form of a 27-14 loss, several members of Oklahoma’s team fell short more than others. The entirety of Oklahoma underperformed Saturday afternoon, and it’s clear that the who team should share some blame, but some deserve a little more criticism than others.
The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
Some Michigan football fans want head coach Jim Harbaugh fired after collapsing down the stretch to little brother Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. Jim Harbaugh’s seat is starting to get really toasty after a disaster of a collapse for the Michigan football team vs. Michigan State on Saturday.
LSU football could swing for the fences if Pete Thamel is right about Scott Woodward’s No. 1 target for the open coaching job. The biggest uncertainty in the SEC this fall might not be about who will win the conference or make it into the playoff. It’s about who LSU will choose to succeed Ed Orgeron when he departs at the end of the season.
Since taking over as head coach of the Mississippi State, head coach Mike Leach had done a good job finding success in the SEC with his air raid offense. Leach is doing so well with the Bulldogs that he’s getting buzz for a notably vacant coaching job. According to the...
The Baylor student section trolled Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley in spectacular fashion just moments ago. Williams played terribly on Saturday afternoon against the 13th-ranked Bears. And the Baylor student section let him hear it. Baylor fans started chanting “we want Spen-cer” in the midst of Williams’ horrendous...
The recent slew of Big 12 coaching changes have made Lincoln Riley "sick." In back-to-back weeks, Texas Tech has fired Matt Wells and TCU parted ways with legendary coach Gary Patterson, both following losses to Kansas State. “I feel strange,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “...
There are few bigger stars in sports media than Kirk Herbstreit. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is arguably the face of his sport. Herbstreit, of course, would argue differently, saying it’s all about the players and the coaches. While that might be true, when you think about college football, Herbstreit is likely one of the first faces that comes to mind.
Unfortunately it’s the end of Caleb Kelly’s football career at Oklahoma. After a tough 27-14 loss on Saturday to the Baylor Bears, the Sooners’ senior linebacker announced it was the last team he’ll be able to suit up in the Crimson & Cream. “Well looks like I’ve played my last...
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
Comments / 0