CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

TCU might survive realignment, but college football — as we know it — might not.

By Frogs O' War
chatsports.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleAt SEC Media Days earlier this week — or a lifetime ago, who can say — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey opened his time at the podium with a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Tcu#American Football#Sec Media Days
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Oklahoma losing to Baylor

The Oklahoma Sooners fell flat on their faces against the Baylor Bears. Who is most responsible for the humbling road loss?. As the Oklahoma Sooners stumbled on the road against the Baylor Bears in the form of a 27-14 loss, several members of Oklahoma’s team fell short more than others. The entirety of Oklahoma underperformed Saturday afternoon, and it’s clear that the who team should share some blame, but some deserve a little more criticism than others.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal violated 'code of sportsmanship'

The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban assesses Bill O’Brien after nine games as Alabama’s OC: “I think he’s done a good job.”

Alabama fans have targeted him for criticism, but Nick Saban has no problems with Bill O’Brien. He assessed Alabama’s first-year offensive coordinator on Thursday. Despite having its lowest scoring output of the season against LSU, Saban likes what O’Brien is doing offensively. Before the matchup with the Tigers, the Crimson Tide scored 40+ points versus Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Alabama is fourth in the nation and first in the Southeastern Conference for scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. Bryce Young is leading the Heisman race as a first-year starting quarterback. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. During his radio show, “Hey Coach,” Coach Saban did not put the blame squarely on O’Brien for the offensive showing.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy