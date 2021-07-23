Advancing Immuno-Oncology by believing in the potential to restore patients’ ability to fight cancer
I know how critical it is to be measured when setting expectations. In business, as in life, none of us aspire to overpromise and under-deliver. Indeed, as any business venture must do when communicating with investors and the public, we at Affimed are careful to use so-called “forward-looking statements” in laying out business goals. For example, when we report on successful results — as we did in April, after initial data from an ongoing clinical trial showed a 100% response rate to Affimed’s approach to activating the innate immune responses in patients with advanced blood cancer — we include a disclaimer to qualify statements that include terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend” and “predict” and distinguish them from “statements of historical fact.”www.rdworldonline.com
