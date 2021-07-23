Cancel
Public Safety

Nine Charged with Submitting Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Ins Claims Drug Crimes in 2 Cases

wnctimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California. Nine San Diego Residents Charged with Submitting Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Claims and Drug Crimes in Two Cases. For Further Information, Contact:. Assistant U. S. Attorneys Stephen Wong (619-546-9464), Larry Casper (619-546-6734),. Alicia Williams (619-546-8917) and Courtney Strange (760-355-2216) San...

Public SafetyHerald Democrat

Eastern District takes on white supremacist prison gang

Three individuals connected to the Aryan Circle prison gang have pleaded guilty to federal violations. Anthony Levi Cochran, 39, of Bullard, pleaded guilty today to charges related to an October 2016 violent assault in the Eastern District of Texas. Specifically, he admitted to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. Cochran committed the assault as part of his membership in the AC.
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

Local man receives 80 months federal time for meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Timothy Tod Hartman, 36, from Sioux Falls, received 80 months in federal prison for possession of five grams or more of meth. Prosecutors say that after Hartman was arrested, law enforcement found that...
Savannah, GAWTGS

Tire store owner in Savannah convicted of selling meth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah tire store owner faces decades in federal prison after a U.S. District Court jury found him guilty of distributing meth. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Reginald “Red" Anderson, 49, of Savannah awaits sentencing after being found guilty on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Des Moines, IAktvo.com

27 charged in joint investigation of drug trafficking organization

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-seven people are facing federal criminal charges as part of a joint federal and state investigation of a heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Most of the defendants were arrested on July 21, 2021. Three individuals have yet to be arrested. The following are charged with...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Office Administrator Facing Federal Charges for Defrauding Her Employer of More Than $700,000, for Fraudulently Obtaining Social Security Disability Payments, and for Tax Evasion

B , Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Linda Pylant, age 57, of Grasonville, Maryland, for the federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and tax evasion. The indictment was returned on May 19, 2021 and unsealed today upon Pylant’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

