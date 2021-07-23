Nine Charged with Submitting Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Ins Claims Drug Crimes in 2 Cases

Three individuals connected to the Aryan Circle prison gang have pleaded guilty to federal violations. Anthony Levi Cochran, 39, of Bullard, pleaded guilty today to charges related to an October 2016 violent assault in the Eastern District of Texas. Specifically, he admitted to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. Cochran committed the assault as part of his membership in the AC.