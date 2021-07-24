Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House on defensive over Hunter Biden art sales

By Brendan Smialowski
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlTJS_0b6ExxVZ00
Hunter Biden, the 51-year-old lawyer and businessman-turned-painter who is the youngest son of President Joe Biden, is seen in May 2021 /AFP/File

The White House assured Friday that necessary ethical precautions would be taken around any exhibitions and sale of artwork by President Joe Biden's son, whose personal life and professional career have been peppered with controversy.

Asked by reporters about upcoming exhibitions of Hunter Biden's artwork in New York's Georges Berges Gallery, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president's son would be "attending gallery events."

The discussions about sales "will be happening with the gallerist" and not Hunter Biden, she said.

"That is different than meeting with prospective buyers."

Psaki had announced July 9 that a system had been established allowing Hunter Biden to practice his profession "within appropriate safeguards," including the confidentiality of any transactions and no contact with buyers.

At exhibits of Hunter's work, "the selling of his art will all happen through the gallerist and the names and individuals will be kept confidential," she said.

When pressed that a buyer could simply tell the artist that he or she is purchasing his work, Psaki stressed that a strict rules structure will be in place.

"He will not know, we will not know who purchases his art," she said.

Contacted by AFP, the gallery did not immediately provide any comment or details.

The Biden administration, which seeks to present itself as ethically unblemished, has been repeatedly questioned about the artistic career of the 51-year-old lawyer and businessman-turned-painter.

US media point out the obvious risks of businessmen or others purchasing the artwork with the sole aim of winning access to or influence with the White House.

Press reports have said the paintings by Biden, who has had no formal training, could sell for up to half a million dollars.

Hunter Biden is one of former president Donald Trump's favorite targets.

During the 2020 presidential campaign Trump and his supporters regularly criticized Hunter Biden for his economic interests in Ukraine and China when his father was vice president under Barack Obama.

Hunter is also the target of a federal investigation into possible tax crimes.

In a memoir published earlier this year, the president's youngest son recounted his struggle with addiction to cocaine and alcohol.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Sales#Afp File#Georges Berges Gallery#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Country
China
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump commands historic attention for an ex-president. That may hurt the GOP.

(CNN) — A sitting president of the United States is usually the person who drives political conversation. Former presidents tend to be an afterthought. But even as we stand more than six months into Joe Biden's administration, the President is fighting for attention with his predecessor, Donald Trump, to a degree not seen in recent history. The impact of this dynamic could upend expectations about the midterm elections.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s truly bizarre behavior draws renewed scrutiny

President Joe Biden, 78, last week delivered a rambling and bizarre answer to a question from CNN host Don Lemon that prompted renewed questions about his mental acuity. “When will children under 12 be able to get vaccinated?” Lemon asked. Here’s Biden answer (and we swear we’re not making this up):
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
EntertainmentPosted by
Shore News Network

Hunter Biden has eloquent message for his art critics “F-ck ’em”

The son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden has a message for his art critics and detractors of a state secret over who buys his paintings and for how much. “F-ck ’em” the former crack addict said this week when asked how he felt about the criticism over his White House brokered art deal that conceals the identity of those who buy his art and his income made from the sales. The amateur artist is hoping to fetch millions on the open market for his rather bizarre collection of paintings.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Washington Statepetapixel.com

Photo Series Captures the First 100 Days of Joe Biden’s Washington

On January 20th, 2021, I stood on the press risers at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, photographing Joe Biden taking the oath of ofﬁce. It had already been a busy and chaotic month. Two weeks prior, I’d stood on these same press risers making photos as tear gas clouded the air and violent insurrectionists broke through overwhelmed police lines to gain entrance to the Capitol. The dissonance between these two events was head-spinning.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Introduces the PAINTER Act Because of Hunter Biden

Much controversy surrounded President Joe Biden (D) and his son Hunter Biden over alleged incidents where Hunter was accused of profiting off of his father’s influence. In response, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) has introduced the Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives (PAINTER) Act. The bill would “require the President and Vice President of the United States to report the same financial disclosure information of their non-dependent children as currently required for their spouse and dependent children under Section 102(e) of the Ethics in Government Act.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy