2 Newton officers on the mend following traffic stop attack caught on camera
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Newton police officers are on the mend after they were attacked during a traffic stop on Wednesday. A dashboard-mounted camera captured the entire ordeal around 1 p.m. near Newton Center. The driver of a red SUV, later identified as 48-year-old Timothy Davis of Westwood, can be seen jumping out of his car and slam the passenger-side door on an officer trying to get out of an unmarked cruiser.whdh.com
