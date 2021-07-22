Cancel
NHL

Taylor Hall, Bruins Agree to 4-Year, $24M Contract Extension

By Scott Polacek, @ScottPolacek
Bleacher Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Hall's brief stint with the Boston Bruins apparently wasn't enough for the left winger. The Bruins announced they agreed to a four-year, $24 million contract. "The Bruins are excited that Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed him to a multi-year contract," general manager Don Sweeney said. "He is an impact player that brings speed, scoring, skill and two-way commitment to our lineup. He fit seamlessly into our locker room and will be an integral part of our organization's goal to compete for the Stanley Cup."

