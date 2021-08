Remedy Entertainment released a very special video this week celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Max Payne franchise featuring both the original face of the protagonist, Sam Lake, and the voice of Max Payne in the video games, James McCaffrey. It's been nearly a decade since the last Max Payne title, Max Payne 3, was released, but it is clear from the anniversary message that the original developer still very much appreciates the franchise that really made it what it is today. It certainly seems fair to say that without 2001's Max Payne, there would not have been Alan Wake or Control down the line.