At 1241 PM MDT on Sunday the 18th of July Big Water Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the community of Paria for a shed fire. When firefighters arrived on scene the shed and adjoining residence were completely engulfed in fire. Firefighters took a defensive stance and protected a nearby motorhome and a mobile home on the property as well as preventing the spread of the fire to nearby residences. The fire destroyed a residence, a shed and a motor vehicle.