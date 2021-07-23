Cancel
…gimme some action

By chumley

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't plan on watching too much Olympics. Too much emphasis on the -- IB4TECH 07/23/2021 4:04PM. For some reason, I've always liked the winter Olympics the best. ** -- MP4VT2004 07/23/2021 8:54PM. And the dopes that can’t respect the National Anthem ** -- 83Hokie 07/23/2021 6:45PM. The Olympics lost...





My understanding is that they are never not eligible.

When are student athletes eligible to start receiving NIL $$$? Signing day -- D.C.Scott 07/31/2021 12:33PM. Receiving endorsements in HS can still affect their HS eligibility, -- Bourbon Bowl 08/01/2021 07:19AM. They can do it in high school, or even middle school, if there's a market -- UVAFan2626 07/31/2021 7:21PM.


Very true that this has been fun

And I could suggest why stealing from the ACC could help ESPN. But that comes with a lot of assumptions and speculation. I hear you about sticking with what we know for now. We can all adjust our guesses as more info rolls in. I need to pace myself because I’ve been really enjoying all this and fascinated by all the angles and strategic possibilities.


Ouch

What about forming a new, top-tier NCAA Division for football? ... -- Jefferson Hokie 07/31/2021 11:53PM. It is so screwed up at this point. I'd love a Premier League/relegation and -- Maroon Baboon 08/01/2021 12:22AM. It would take committees, pollsters, favoritism, out of the game. -- Maroon Baboon 08/01/2021 01:15AM.

The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's poolside snapshot gets fans talking

Like much of the Today team, Hoda Kotb has been reporting on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics live, and the star made sure she had the best seats in the house for the swimming. Watching live, the presenter was able to see both Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke win gold during their events.


Basketball factor is about 20%

According to John Skipper, the former President of ESPN. He said this on the Dan LeBatard Show recently. It seems like it should be more, but football is king. I have a hard time believing March Madness will be going away any time soon.


Me either.

Once he brought BC in, because he thought they would deliver New England to the ACC, I knew he was way way way out of his league. They were a far away money pit for this league for years. Small private school with no fans. Writing was on the wall way back then, but I remember several ACC/Swofford homers around here touting the guy’s every move. “Stealth Swofford” was the word. Lol.


BYU fans would love visiting Morgantown

It’s looking more and more like nobody will rescue the Big-12 -- I85Hokie 07/31/2021 11:21PM. Unfortunately that's it. No one else wants to jump into college football ** -- EDGEMAN 08/01/2021 08:32AM. IF the ACC, B1G or Pac12 wanted one of those teams, they should slow play -- Maroon Baboon...


Amazing

Haven’t seen any comments from Sands . Hope we have good leadership but I remain suspect from a man from Purdue. Oh well can’t do too much. I only hope the board of visitors put a fire up his butt and rock and roll. Be proactive , we are just...
NFLCincy Jungle

Orange is the New Black Podcast: CAMP!

On the latest episode of Orange is the New Black, Ace Boogie & Zim took the airwaves to discuss topics surrounding the Bengals’ 2021 edition of training camp. Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle.If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com.


You are right and that is why they brought him back

They knew it and got him back to get them back. Which rhey are….mac is well respected nationally and media professionals support him.. This is why vt needs the 400 m campaign and just win .. beating unc first game would be huge and not losing to middle tenn or richmond.

