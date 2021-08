Arguably one of, if not, the most prestigious world championships in professional wrestling today, the WWE Championship has seen countless iconic reigns and equally legendary title holders. The biggest prize in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world can be traced back to the early 1960s as part of the then-WWWF under Vince McMahon Sr. Since then, the championship has gone through many changes, both in name and in aesthetics, but the history will forever remain, including its most prolific wielder, Bruno Sammartino.