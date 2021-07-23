Global WAN Optimization Market Share to grow at 6.7% CAGR through 2027
According to the research report titled ‘Global WAN Optimization Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, by Deployment Mode, by End-User, by Solution, by Services, by Vertical and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’ available with Market Study Report LLC, global WAN optimization market was worth USD 0.9 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during 2020-2027.www.getmarketreport.com
