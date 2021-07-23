Twitch streamers call for action after getting DMCA’d for IRL streaming near 2020 Olympics

I love horror. Be it in films or games, horror has always been a place for people to step out of line. To do what others daren’t do. One of the most puzzling facets of interacting with people in the United States is how little coverage major international events get in the US. Just this past fortnight, there were landslides in Japan and Europe, an uprising in South Africa, and another one in Cuba. None of the people with whom I spoke last week had even heard of this. Upon checking the major news networks, sure enough, they were all buried under pages of irrelevancies and celebrity gossip. Humanity’s misfits, however, once again comes to the rescue. What one may call “alternative” content creators, including horror Twitch streamers, have taken it upon themselves to talk about these widely under-reported issues. Here are some of my favorites.